The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia on June 13 for their first meeting with the new Armenian authorities.

At the moment there is no arrangement concerning the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during a briefing on Tuesday.

He said the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers has not been planned as well.

Armenian MP Feliks Tsolakyan announced his intention to leave the faction of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Tsolakyan said he will continue his work in the parliament as an independent deputy.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged to stop the protest actions in Karabakh and at least to cancel them so as the authorities could implement the agreements reached during the discussions with protesters.

On Monday evening the committee on coordination of rallies in Stepanakert stated they will stop the protest actions, taking into account the agreement with the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and the call by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

A delegation from Armenia, and led by new Armenian army chief Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to Artsakh on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Artsakh Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davtyan visited several directions in the frontline. He assured that the defense officials of Armenia will continue to render productive assistance to the Karabakh Defense Army.

Head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Świtalski said he sees good opportunities for drawing European investments to Armenia.

The European investors are ready to discuss specific projects, he said during his meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

At the talk, the interlocutors touched upon the holding of a snap parliamentary election in, and the making of amendments to the Electoral Code of, Armenia, as well as several matters that are on the agenda of Armenia-EU relations.

Chairman of Armenia Cassation Court Arman Mkrtumyan handed over his resignation.

Noting that he has served Armenia for 30 years, Mkrtumyan said he sees an opportunity for experienced young people to show their knowledge, strength, energy “in the responsible endeavor to develop the common law and justice system.”

Belgian police have detained 13 people during raids linked to an investigation into match-fixing in professional tennis since 2014.

A Belgian-Armenian crime gang has been involved in corrupting lower division matches on the Futures and Challenger circuits. The organization based in Brussels is suspected of bribing players with the aim of fraudulently boosting gambling winnings by fixing results.