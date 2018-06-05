Fashion designer Kate Spade commits suicide

Qatar remains open to any possibility of dialogue

Deputy PM: Delegation of government officials to visit Amulsar mine

Ecuador's foreign minister elected UN General Assembly president

Putin: Everybody wants sanctions to go

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.06.2018

US pushes NATO to ready more forces to deter Russian threat

US sanctions will not hinder India-Russia defense ties

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Moscow

Turkey ready to impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports

11 killed in China's mine blast

Dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia, euro drops

Armenia PM, Germany ambassador confer on snap parliamentary election

Armenia army chief in Karabakh, visits frontline

Head of Armenia’s State Social Security Service resigns

Armenia Diaspora Ministry programs temporarily postponed

Prosecutor orders to suspend duties of Masis mayor and his deputy

Armenia MFA: Relations with Georgia are clear, transparent

Karabakh President, Armenia armed forces’ chief discuss army-building

Armenia parliament majority faction head says they will have 54 MPs remaining

Chairman of Armenia Cassation Court resigns

80% of Armenia-EU agreement came into force

Armenia MFA: New agreements with Georgia not planned yet

EU ambassador to Armenia PM: European investors are ready to discuss specific projects

Armenian nationals having their passport validity extended cannot enter Kazakhstan

No arrangements on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Armenia MFA: Genocide recognition is the main priority for mankind

Armenian FM to visit Moscow

Armenian MFA studies the situation over arms supply from Slovakia to Azerbaijan

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia on June 13

How much was spent on Armenia social protection, health care in 2017 budget?

3rd Aurora Prize activities to start in Yerevan on Friday

2 killed in Armenia road accident

Newspaper: Armenia first deputy PM met with Russia’s Medvedev?

Russian accused of stabbing teen in Gyumri is sentenced to 2-year probation

Armenians portrayed as enemies in Turkey school exam question

Putin comments on his shirtless pics that swept the Internet

Merkel: Israel’s security was a top priority for Germany

EU says first steel safeguard measures could come in July

Protest actions stopped in Karabakh

Turkey, US agree roadmap to avert crisis in Syria's Manbij

Armenian PM sends congratulatory message to his Italian counterpart

Feliks Tsolakyan leaves RPA faction

Theresa May tells Trump his steel tariffs are 'deeply disappointing'

Nikol Pashinyan urges to stop protest actions in Karabakh

Putin signs law on countersanctions

Catholicos Karekin II concerned over latest developments in Artsakh

Tom Catena featured on a postage stamp

Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Guatemala

Armenia Parliament speaker: Our country had chosen democratic way of solution of problems

IAEA may resume activities in North Korea “within weeks”

China says door is open to trade talks with US

Karabakh President: All perpetrators of the incident will be held accountable

US Ambassador: More possibilities for US investments in Armenia's energy sector

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 4.06.2018

Tom Catena about Armenian Genocide Memorial: It's really sobering

Armenian Defense Minister discusses issues of military-technical cooperation in Russia

Feliks Tsolakyan announces that he might leave faction of Republican Party of Armenia

Energy projects discussed with Iranian Ambassador

Putin says “fierce” US politics hinder meeting with Trump

US envoy to Germany: Sebastian Kurz is a rock star

There is an increasing interest in Machine Learning courses. PicsArt launches its second program

New PM presents Armenia revolution donations’ report

Tom Catena: It’s important to wake up and say ‘Armenian Genocide really happened’

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Armenia defense minister heads to Russia

Armenia to cut number of police officers, to increase salay of the rest

Karabakh FM receives head of Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians

Armenia National Security Service: Investigation will be conducted into 1 March 2008 case

Teen killed in Armenia road accident

Tom Catena and his wife visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenia President visits Italy embassy (PHOTOS)

Turkish FM admits tense relations with US over F-35 supply

Armenia Police chief: I promise unprecedented parliamentary election

FM Mnatsakanyan, new Ambassador Kopirkin discuss Armenia-Russia agenda issues

Fitch affirms Yerevan at 'B+' with positive outlook

Armenia president: I am a little unsatisfied with Armenia-Russia relations

Karabakh army ex-commander supporters stage protest outside Armenia Court of Cassation (VIDEO)

Armenia ranks 85th on quality of roads

Yerevan apartment balcony collapses, falls on cars

Major attempt of customs rules’ violation is prevented in Armenia

UAE and Saudi Arabia appeal for US support in Yemen

US First Lady will not accompany President Trump on his slated meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

US launches SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

South Korea, US will not call off joint military drills

Explosion prank causes panic in US

Armenia companies transporting passengers to, from Russia stage protest at Republic Square (VIDEO)

Expert: Armenia IT companies are excited about new government’s readiness to develop domestic military industry

Pentagon chief points to conditions for sanctions relief for North Korea

Karabakh demonstrators bring along samovars (PHOTOS)

3 International Space Station crewmembers return to Earth

Lavrov urges not to allow recurrence of crimes like Rwandan genocide

UK threatens to freeze Russian businessmen’s assets

Netanyahu puts off Israel Knesset debates on Armenian Genocide recognition bill

Syria’s Assad plans to meet with North Korea leader

Karabakh MOD urges to refrain from exacerbating internal political situation

India successfully test-fires ballistic missile

Russian border guards detain persons who trespassed into Armenia

Karabakh protests continue

Murder at Yerevan jewelry market, suspect detained