YEREVAN. – A delegation of the Armenian government representatives headed by ecology minister will visit Amulsar gold mine, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan wrote on Facebook.
The visit is a part of the work to fulfill the relevant instructions by Armenian PM, he said.
The inspection of the mine will start shortly after the visit, the Deputy PM assured, adding that the ecology problems are the focus of the government.
Avinyan added that the Cabinet is conducting huge work, and it is impossible to report about the results every day.
A number of ecological organizations, experts and lawyers have sent a letter to the government pointing to professional a legal basis for termination of exploitation at Amulsar gold mine.