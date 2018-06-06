The investigation has been completed into Serdar Kaban, who is accused of writing a racist message on the wall and dumping garbage outside the Surp Takavor (Holy King) Armenian church in Istanbul, Turkey, and a criminal case has been launched against him.

The Turkish prosecutor’s office asks the court to sentence Kaban to one year and four months in prison on charges of causing damage to a spiritual building, according to Sözcü newspaper of the country.

At the same time it is noted that after being arrested, Serdar Kaban was transferred to a mental hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and it was determined that he had a mental disorder. Subsequently, psychiatrists had sent a letter to the prosecutor’s office stating that Kaban was in a mentally unbalanced state when committing this offense.

Separately, the Turkish minister of the interior had issued a statement condemning this racist attack on the church.

“The attack on the Surp Takavor Church is unacceptable,” he had said in his statement. “We will do everything to find and punish the attackers.”

Following this statement, Serdar Kaban was arrested, but he was released after being transferred to the psychiatric hospital.