Qatar FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discusses the blockade imposed against his country and its regional impact, Aljazeera reported.
According to Al Thani, "The amount of tension in this region is increasing and unfortunately, it's increasing because of this impulsive behaviour conducted by the blockading states.
"All our friends and allies play a role in preventing any further escalation in the region because they understand that the region cannot afford further escalation ... and the US is a strong ally for Qatar and for the other GCC members."
Asked about whether there's any hope to end the crisis, Al Thani said, "Qatar remains open to any possibility of dialogue which is based on respect of international law, which is based on respecting the sovereignty of each and every country, based on the respect and independence of every country.