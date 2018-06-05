Fashion designer Kate Spade commits suicide

Qatar remains open to any possibility of dialogue

'Remarkable' therapy beats terminal breast cancer

Deputy PM: Delegation of government officials to visit Amulsar mine

Ecuador's foreign minister elected UN General Assembly president

Putin: Everybody wants sanctions to go

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.06.2018

US pushes NATO to ready more forces to deter Russian threat

55 babies were born in Yerevan on June 4

US sanctions will not hinder India-Russia defense ties

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Moscow

Turkey ready to impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports

11 killed in China's mine blast

Dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia, euro drops

Armenia PM, Germany ambassador confer on snap parliamentary election

Armenia army chief in Karabakh, visits frontline

Head of Armenia’s State Social Security Service resigns

Armenia Diaspora Ministry programs temporarily postponed

Prosecutor orders to suspend duties of Masis mayor and his deputy

Armenia MFA: Relations with Georgia are clear, transparent

Karabakh President, Armenia armed forces’ chief discuss army-building

Armenia parliament majority faction head says they will have 54 MPs remaining

Chairman of Armenia Cassation Court resigns

80% of Armenia-EU agreement came into force

Armenia MFA: New agreements with Georgia not planned yet

EU ambassador to Armenia PM: European investors are ready to discuss specific projects

Armenian nationals having their passport validity extended cannot enter Kazakhstan

Belgian police detain Armenians involved in tennis match-fixing

No arrangements on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Armenia MFA: Genocide recognition is the main priority for mankind

Armenian FM to visit Moscow

Armenian MFA studies the situation over arms supply from Slovakia to Azerbaijan

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia on June 13

How much was spent on Armenia social protection, health care in 2017 budget?

Iggy Azalea flaunts her sizzling curves in a collection of red-hot lingerie

3rd Aurora Prize activities to start in Yerevan on Friday

2 killed in Armenia road accident

Newspaper: Armenia first deputy PM met with Russia’s Medvedev?

Green tea compound holds promise for preventing heart attacks

Russian accused of stabbing teen in Gyumri is sentenced to 2-year probation

Trump told Kim Kardashian that she and Kanye West are helping his popularity with black voters

Armenians portrayed as enemies in Turkey school exam question

NEWS.am Sport correspondent: Where to go and what to do in Kaliningrad during World Cup 2018?

Putin comments on his shirtless pics that swept the Internet

“Football city” Kaliningrad on 2018 World Cup threshold (PHOTOS)

Merkel: Israel’s security was a top priority for Germany

EU says first steel safeguard measures could come in July

Protest actions stopped in Karabakh

Girl aged 13 who died of a brain tumour will help transform the lives of 15 others

Turkey, US agree roadmap to avert crisis in Syria's Manbij

Armenian PM sends congratulatory message to his Italian counterpart

Feliks Tsolakyan leaves RPA faction

Theresa May tells Trump his steel tariffs are 'deeply disappointing'

Nikol Pashinyan urges to stop protest actions in Karabakh

Putin signs law on countersanctions

Catholicos Karekin II concerned over latest developments in Artsakh

Tom Catena featured on a postage stamp

Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Guatemala

Armenia Parliament speaker: Our country had chosen democratic way of solution of problems

IAEA may resume activities in North Korea “within weeks”

China says door is open to trade talks with US

Karabakh President: All perpetrators of the incident will be held accountable

US Ambassador: More possibilities for US investments in Armenia's energy sector

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 4.06.2018

Tom Catena about Armenian Genocide Memorial: It's really sobering

184 babies were born in Yerevan on June 1-3

Armenian Defense Minister discusses issues of military-technical cooperation in Russia

Feliks Tsolakyan announces that he might leave faction of Republican Party of Armenia

Energy projects discussed with Iranian Ambassador

Putin says “fierce” US politics hinder meeting with Trump

Kim Kardashian to receive CFDA Influencer Award

US envoy to Germany: Sebastian Kurz is a rock star

There is an increasing interest in Machine Learning courses. PicsArt launches its second program

New PM presents Armenia revolution donations’ report

Tom Catena: It’s important to wake up and say ‘Armenian Genocide really happened’

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Armenia defense minister heads to Russia

Armenia to cut number of police officers, to increase salay of the rest

Messi poses with goats in World Cup photo shoot (PHOTO)

Karabakh FM receives head of Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians

Armenia National Security Service: Investigation will be conducted into 1 March 2008 case

Researchers say lack of vitamin D could cause miscarriage

Teen killed in Armenia road accident

Tom Catena and his wife visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenia President visits Italy embassy (PHOTOS)

Modric to Neymar: We are waiting for you

Turkish FM admits tense relations with US over F-35 supply

Armenia Police chief: I promise unprecedented parliamentary election

FM Mnatsakanyan, new Ambassador Kopirkin discuss Armenia-Russia agenda issues

Fitch affirms Yerevan at 'B+' with positive outlook

Armenia president: I am a little unsatisfied with Armenia-Russia relations

Armenia vs. Moldova - Bookmakers’ view

Karabakh army ex-commander supporters stage protest outside Armenia Court of Cassation (VIDEO)

Armenia ranks 85th on quality of roads

Yerevan apartment balcony collapses, falls on cars

Major attempt of customs rules’ violation is prevented in Armenia

UAE and Saudi Arabia appeal for US support in Yemen

Mourinho: Mkhitaryan realized that he wasn’t ready

Janet Jackson called police to do a welfare check on her 1-year-old

2018 World Cup: 2 bodyguards to accompany Ronaldo in Russia