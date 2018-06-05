YEREVAN.-Armenian MP Artak Sargsyan has left the Republican Party of Armenia and the Republican faction.
“Dear compatriots,
The establishment of a new reality and change of situation is obvious and irrefutable. Based on the political developments and the current situation, I want to inform you that I have submitted an application for leaving the Republican Party of Armenia and the parliamentary Republican faction. As an independent MP I will continue my activities for the benefit of our people and the Republic of Armenia”.