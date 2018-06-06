French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his phone calls with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders were just like sausages, reported Reuters.
During a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Macron was asked about a CNN report on Monday saying that a telephonic conversation between the French leader and Trump last week had been “terrible.”
Borrowing a famous quote from 19th century Prussian statesman Otto von Bismarck, Macron summed up his policy of refraining from making off-the-record comments about his conversations with other world leaders.
“As Bismarck used to say, if we explained to people how sausages were made, it’s unlikely they’d keep eating them,” Macron told reporters. “So I like it when people see the finished meal, but I’m not convinced the kitchen commentary helps with delivering the meal or eating it.”
The French president added that he would have a “useful” and “frank” exchange with Trump at the next G7 summit in Canada on Thursday and Friday, about issues on which they agree and those where they disagree.