YEREVAN. – The investigation into the case of the tragedy that occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2009 has gained momentum after the velvet revolution in Armenia, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

The newspaper has learned that new expertise has been commissioned—and not solely in the Republic of Armenia (RA), but abroad.

“Taking into account that the former expertise into the March 1 case was made about 10 years ago and since that period the scientific and technical means and methods have developed, new ways to conduct expertise have emerged, so inquiries have been sent to expertise institutions—both in the RA and abroad—with the objective of ascertaining the matter of conducting research with the use of new equipment that are used during a series of expertise,” the Special Investigation Service of Armenia informed Zhoghovurd.

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan. Eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.

But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.