YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-3.3 earthquake in the country, at 7:58am local time.

The seismic activity occurred 11km southwest of Bavra village, its hypocenter was 10km beneath the surface, and it measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter.

This quake was followed by three aftershocks measuring magnitude 0.8, 1.5 and 1.6, respectively.

The tremor was felt in Bavra—with magnitude 3 to 4, and in Gyumri—with magnitude 2 to 3.