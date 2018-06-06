The President of Armenia welcomes the arrangements made with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, and the discontinuing of the protests in Stepanakert—and based on the appeal by the Prime Minister of Armenia.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about the aforesaid to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper, and reflecting on the recent protests that were stage in the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

“The President expresses satisfaction that Artsakh authorities quickly responded to the tragic incident [i.e. the scuffle in Stepanakert between several people and National Security Service special units, and which brought about the said demonstration],” the Armenian President’s respective statement reads, in particular. “The developments regarding the incident show that the people of Artsakh are showing high political and civil consciousness.

“The President shares the assessment that internal stability, the unshakable foundations of the state, consistent enhancement of country’s security and defense capability (…) are exclusive values for Artsakh.”