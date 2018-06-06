STEPANAKERT. – The current situation in Artsakh can be divided into two parts.

Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Deputy Head of the NKR President’s Office, told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“From a public standpoint, the situation is extremely calm as usual. There is nothing extraordinary, people lead a normal life, [and] the situation is completely calm,” Babayan added. “As for looking at the situation from a political standpoint, we are entering an interesting and active period; this is due to [the fact] that there will be new developments in the political life [in Artsakh].”