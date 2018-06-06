Qatar is considering the opportunity to join NATO, said Qatar's defense minister, Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah.

"Qatar today has become one of the most important countries in the region in terms of the quality of armament, Regarding the membership, we are a main ally from outside NATO. The ambition is full membership if our partnership with NATO develops and our vision is clear,” Business Insider reported quoting Al-Attiyah.

According to him, NATO can help Qatar fight terrorism and become a guarantor of security and stability in the region.