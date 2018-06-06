The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has congratulated Kink Carl XVI Gustaf on the National Day of Sweden.
“Armenia underscores the development and strengthening of multifaceted relations with Sweden,” the congratulatory message reads, in particular. “I am confident that our countries will continue the active political dialogue (…) from now on as well.
“The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union, and which is ratified by the parliament of Armenia, creates significant opportunities in terms of giving new impetus and content to Armenian-Swedish collaboration.”