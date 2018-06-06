Within the framework of his visit to Moscow, president of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Tuesday met with speaker Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud of the Consultative Assembly (parliament) of Qatar.
The interlocutors reflected on parliamentary ties and the avenues for the development of cooperation between the two countries.
Babloyan especially highlighted the need for such contacts and talks in terms of the expansion of parliamentary relations. Also, the NA chairman stressed that Armenia follows the events unrolling in Qatar.
The Qatari parliament speaker, for his part, expressed readiness to develop and deepen bilateral relations.
Also, the parties invited each other to their countries on a mutual visit.