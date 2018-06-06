Three people were killed, one is in critical condition as the result of the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday, WJXT reported.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at 11PM local time. One person died at the scene, the other two died at the hospital.

“We're not sure of their ages but they appear to be young adults,” Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Craig Waldrup said, referring to the victims.

The cause of the incident is unknown yet, but investigators said a vehicle pulled up next to the victims' car and at least one person in the car opened fire before leaving the scene.