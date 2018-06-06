YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday received Yulia Ustyugova, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative for Armenia.

First, the premier underscored Armenia’s close cooperation with the IMF and the latter’s continued assistance to economic reforms in the country, the PM’s office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Pashinyan stressed that increasing the efficiency of the programs being implemented and of the means being spent as well as enhancing financial discipline are among the priorities of the new Armenian government.

The IMF official, for her part, briefed the PM on the course of the IMF programs being implemented in Armenia and their future tasks. In addition, Ustyugova expressed confidence that, jointly with the new Armenian government, the IMF will be able to effectively contribute to the ongoing economic reforms in Armenia. Furthermore, she lauded the stability of Armenia’s financial system and highlighted that the country can be considered exemplary in this respect.

The interlocutors exchanged views also on the reforms that are planned by the government program as well as on several other matters that are on the agenda of Armenia-IMF bilateral cooperation.