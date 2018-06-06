Qatar’s beIN Media Group has failed to reach a deal with Saudi Arabia to show 2018 FIFA World Cup, Arabian Business reported.
beIN Media Group has the rights to broadcast all 64 matches from Russia across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
According to the source, FIFA was an intermediary between the parties, but the negotiations were deadlocked.
Saudi Arabia reportedly banned the sale of beIN broadcast boxes and prohibited customers from paying their subscriptions to the channel.
Saudi Arabian squad clawed its way to the 2018 World Cup and will play against Russian squad.