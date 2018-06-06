The European Union will impose new duties on the U.S. goods import from the beginning of July.

“The Commission expects to conclude the relevant procedure in coordination with member states before the end of June so that the new duties start applying in July," Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump decided to impose duties on steel and aluminum 25% and 10% respectively. US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that the US administration introduced customs duties on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. also proposes tariffs on 1,300 Chinese goods and plans to apply the tariffs to about $50 billion worth of goods.