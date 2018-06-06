The new Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Wednesday participated in the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), which is convened in Kyzyl, Russia.

In his opening remarks at the event, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said CIS countries—including Armenia—face common challenges and threats; and first and foremost, by international terrorism.

Also, Shoygu congratulated Tonoyan for being appointed the Minister of Defense of Armenia, and he wished him success in strengthening the national armed forces.