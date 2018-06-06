YEREVAN. – The situation on the border is stable and is under control, Deputy Minister of Defense Makar Gambaryan told reporters in the parliament.
Referring to the situation in the system, he noted that additional mechanisms for financial discipline are envisaged.
“We are exploring the previous financial flows, if there are reasons to improve efficiency, we will make efforts in this direction. At the moment, no cases of abuse have been identified,” the deputy minister said, adding that if necessary, materials will be sent to the National Security Service.