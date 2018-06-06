Artsakh needs major personnel changes, which the president of the country has planned, and specifically us—who submit resignations today—are helping the president to faster implement the arrangement that existed.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan, who on Wednesday morning submitted his resignation to the President of the country, noted about the abovementioned at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.

In his words, the people of Artsakh demand implementing a new phase of reforms in the country.

“And the authorities, led by the President, must take that into account,” Haroutyunyan added, in particular.

He stressed that over the past one month, they discussed with the NKR President as to what kind of reforms should be implemented; and first and foremost, on the road to the development civil society in Artsakh.

“During all discussions, the matter of major personnel changes was being put at the basis,” Haroutyunyan noted, in particular.

Also, he stressed that the implementation of the aforementioned reforms were the main reason for his resignation.

“My position [as Artsakh Minister of State] didn’t permit me to carry out what I want,” Arayik Haroutyunyan concluded, in particular. “By heading the Free Motherland Party, we will contribute to the reform being implemented by the President.”