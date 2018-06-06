Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended his kiss with a married Filipino woman - and vowed to quit if enough women protest, Daily Mail reported.
The 73-year-old kissed on the lips a young Filipino worker in Seoul, South Korea, after inviting her up to a stage, drawing cheers from the crowd of fellow overseas workers.
But feminists called it his 'perverted way' of taunting female critics who are angered by frequent derogatory comments, some of a sexual nature.
'If there are enough women to ... Well I think if all women here would sign a petition for me to resign, I will resign,' Duterte told a media briefing at around midnight on Tuesday upon his return from an official visit to South Korea.