The process will not be limited to the resignations of solely me and the two other officials.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan, who on Wednesday morning submitted his resignation to the President of the country, stated about the above-said at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.

“In the coming days, you will you see consistent personnel changes,” he added.

Haroutyunyan noted that the position of the Minister of State was restricting his activities—toward implementing reforms—in terms of time constraints.

“[But] I will be standing with he who will replace me [as Minister of State],” Arayik Haroutyunyan assured. “I will assist [him] with all opportunities.”