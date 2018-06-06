YEREVAN. – The Aram Khachaturian International Competition is of great importance for Armenia and Ministry of Culture in terms of promoting his works, Armenian Deputy Minister of Culture Nerses Ter-Vardanyan said on Wednesday.
“We had about one thousand applications for participation in this contest over these years,” Ter-Vardanyan noted.
The competition is also important as it is an international platform where participants have an opportunity to get to know each other, and to organize other events in the future, he noted.
According to him, 16 cellists from 9 countries will take part in the competition this year.
The executive director of the “Aram Khachaturian Competition” Cultural Foundation Anna Ter-Hovakimyan highlighted the importance of the competition in terms of raising awareness about Aram Khachaturian. She emphasized that contestants of the competition perform at many stages and become winners of other well-known competitions.
The 14th Khachaturian International Cello Competition will be held in Yerevan from June 6 to 14, 2018.