June 6 was marked by unprecedented number of resignations in Artsakh.

Artsakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan has submitted his resignation to President Bako Sahakyan.

“Artsakh needs major personnel changes, which the president of the country has planned, and specifically us—who submit resignations today—are helping the president to faster implement the arrangement that existed,” Harutyunyan said during a media conference.

Later in the day Karabakh Police Chief Kamo Aghajanyan submitted a letter of resignation as well.

Director of Karabakh National Security Service Arshavir Karamyan and his deputy Garik Sargsyan submitted their resignation.

Samvel Alexanyan has quit the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) leaving RPA without majority in the parliament.

Earlier Feliks Tsolakyan, Shirak Torosyan, Artur Gevorgyan, Arman Sahakyan and Artak Sargsyan left the RPA faction.

The faction now has 52 mandates.

Areg Kyureghyan, a member of the Sasna Tsrer armed group of Armenia, was released on Wednesday.

A capital city Yerevan court granted the respective motion by the defense, and he was set free from the courtroom.

Earlier MPs Hrach Hakobyan and Lena Nazaryan had submitted to the court an individual pledge for Kyureghyan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was recorded Tuesday morning in Azerbaijan, and it was also felt in Armenia.

Armenia’s emergency situations ministry said the tremor measured magnitude 7-8 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt with a magnitude of 2-5 in Armenia's Tavush, Lori and Shirak provinces.

World Bank forecasts a 4.1 percent economic growth for Armenia in 2018, the Global Economic Prospects report shows.

According to the report, Armenia’s economic growth is expected to be 4 percent in 2019 and 2020.

EU-Armenia relations have reached new highs, EU said in a new report issued on Wednesday.

Since January 2015, EU-Armenia relations have developed significantly. The negotiation and provisional application of a new bilateral partnership agreement, as well as the finalisation of Partnership Priorities in February this year have contributed to this success, the report says.

The report is issued ahead of the first European Union - Armenia Partnership Council, which will be held on 21 June.

The much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place at a hotel on the Singaporean island of Sentosa, the White House has confirmed.

The historic summit is scheduled to take place on 12 June, but many details are still unclear.