The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed in November 2017, demonstrates that it is possible to progress in parallel with Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, EU said in a report issued on Wednesday.

The report was issued ahead of the first European Union - Armenia Partnership Council, which will be held on 21 June. The report by the European Neighbourhood Policy looks at developments in Armenia and in EU-Armenia relations over the past two-and-a-half years.

“Armenia's commitment to good governance and economic reforms under the CEPA is a solid basis for shaping the country's reform agenda and further enhance cooperation with the European Union guided by the recently signed Partnership Priorities,” the report says.