YEREVAN.- The Republican Party of Armenia will allow Pashinyan's government to approve its program and some members of the Republican faction will vote for it, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, the party announced on May 8 that they would not artificially hinder the government's activity.
"Yesterday I made a formal statement, where I mentioned that on May 8 the Republicans did not obstruct and gave Pashinyan a chance to become prime minister and tomorrow, of course, the political wing has its own assessment, but the Republican Party will allow Pashinyan's government to approve its program, "he said.