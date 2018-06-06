German Chancellor Angela Merkel predicted difficult G7 talks with the participation of Russia, Independent reported.
According to her, Russia’s annexation of Crimea was a “flagrant breach” of international law.
Angela Merkel highlighted the importance of continuing intensive dialogue on international issues, including Russia.
Regular contacts with the Russian side are also held in G20 format, Angela Merkel added.
According to German Chancellor, she coordinates many steps in international politics, including the policy towards Russia, with partners, especially France.