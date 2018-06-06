YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Artur Grigoryan received on Wednesday a British business delegation, headed by United Kingdom's Trade Commissioner in Armenia and Georgia, Parliament member Marc Pritchard.
UK Ambassador to Armenia, Judith Margaret Farnworth also took part in the meeting.
Greeting the guests, the minister expressed satisfaction about the formation of the Armenian-British cooperation in the energy sphere and expressed confidence that the visit of the businessmen will be another stimulus for the development and expansion of cooperation.
The parties touched upon a number of issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their readiness to make the cooperation more effective.