UK, France and Germany called on the US to exempt the European Companies from Iranian sanctions, CNN reported.

UK, Germany and France want the US to provide benefits to the European Union companies that do business with Iran, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

"As allies, we expect that the United States will refrain from taking action to harm Europe's security interests," the ministers wrote in the letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the statement, Iran should not be excluded from the SWIFT system for international money transfer.

As reported earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Netanyahu met on Wednesday with UK Prime Minister Theresa May who said that Iranian deal “is the best route to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.”

“We will remain committed to it as long as Iran meets its obligations,” she added.