STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh has new director of the National Security Service and new Chief of the Police.

Leutenant-general Arshavir Gharamyan was relieved of his duties of the director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service upon his own request.

Under Bako Sahakyan's decree, Colonel Samvel Shahramanyan was appointed director of the National Security Service.

Colonel Gagik Sargsyan was released from the position of the deputy director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service - head of the central department of state guard for retiring on a pension after long term service.

Major general Kamo Aghajanyan was released from the position of the head of the Artsakh Republic Police.

Colonel Igor Grigoryan was appointed head of the Artsakh Republic Police.

On the same day President Sahakyan visited the National Security Service central headquarter and introduced the new head of the system to the servicemen wishing him efficient work.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Arshavir Gharamyan and Gagik Sargsyan for long term service wishing them success.