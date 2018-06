A huge fire has broken out at a luxury hotel in central London a week after the completion of "the most extensive restoration in its 115-year history," BBC reported.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the five-star Mandarin Oriental in Knightsbridge after firefighters were called just before 16:00.

About 120 firefighters and 20 engines have been sent to the scene in William Street, London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, a spokesperson confirmed.