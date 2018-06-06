Aftershocks of the eartquake, which occured at of 17:07, were felt in the cities of Spitak and Vanadzor on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 9 aftershocks were recorded.

Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred Wednesday in Armenia’s Lori Province. The earthquake was recorded 8 km south of the city of Spitak. The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Shocks of 5-6 magnitude were felt in the cities of Spitak and Vanadzor, 3-4 magnitude in Gyumri and three magnitude in Yerevan.