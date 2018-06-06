The European Investment Bank said it could not ignore US sanctions on Iran, rejecting the EU executive plan that it to do business there in an effort to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.
Despite its political role in supporting EU policy, the EIB said it “could not be the solution to the problem” of a push by the remaining parties to keep alive their promise of sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program.
“The EU bank is not the right tool,” an EIB spokesman told Reuters, saying its business model “would be incompatible with ignoring possible sanctions against Iran.”