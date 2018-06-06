North Korea razed some facilities used for testing ballistic missiles last month after declaring it was suspending nuclear explosions and missile launches, according to the US website 38 North, The Guardian reported.
A stand used for missile ejection tests was demolished near Kusong in the country’s north-west, according the North Korea expert Joseph Bermudez. Ejection tests are used to test the initial launch of a missile from a canister and firing up its first-stage engine rather than a full-blown launch.