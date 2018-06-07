YEREVAN. – The matter of the posts of the governors of Armavir and Syunik Provinces of Armenia remains uncertain, reported Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“According to the arrangement, the ‘Tsarukyan’ coalition shall appoint governors in those provinces. But according to our information, [Prosperous Armenia Party and ‘Tsarukyan’ coalition leader and tycoon MP Gagik] Tsarukyan and [Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan cannot come to an agreement on the potential candidates.

“It is hard to say how long this uncertainty will continue,” wrote Zhamanak.