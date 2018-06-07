YEREVAN. – There are several matters which hinder business growth in Armenia; that, first and foremost, was the various corruption schemes and the authorities’ personal business interests.
First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday told the aforesaid to reporters during the UK-Armenia business forum in capital city Yerevan.
But Mirzoyan added that this matter, as well as the matter of courts, was resolved in one day.
“We, the [incumbent] authorities of the Republic of Armenia, don’t have personal business interests, and the [current] executive [branch of] power in no way attempts to influence the judgments of the courts,” stressed the first deputy PM. “These are those matters that are essential for business, and which open all doors before international and large businesses. I’m confident that we will see significant changes in this matter in the in the coming months, years; and interest [in Armenia] is increasingly growing and growing.”