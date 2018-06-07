YEREVAN. – The Armenian government has taken important steps to increase business confidence, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth told reporters ahead of the opening of UK-Armenia business forum in Yerevan.

“We are expecting more today as the government program is being considered in terms of creating transparent and predictable business climate,” she said.

The British side has always heard about great interest in having more British business in Armenia and it responded by appointing Trade Envoy Mark Pritchard.

Speaking about business forum, the Ambassador said it is a chance to find out more about opportunities of Armenian market.

“We had some excellent meetings with the ministers yesterday during which I stressed that we are ready to help the new government with the economic reforms that the new government is committed to take,” the Ambassador added.