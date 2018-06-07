YEREVAN. – The main objective of the foreign policy of the new government of Armenia is the protection of Armenia’s sovereignty, ensuring of the security of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and raising of the international standing of Armenia.

The aforementioned is noted in the new Armenian government’s program, which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday presented in the National assembly.

According to this program, the new government will make efforts toward achieving solely a pacific resolution to the Karabakh conflict, and within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and based especially on the equality and right to self-determination of peoples. Under this program, the new Armenian government reaffirms that Artsakh, as a main party to this conflict, shall have a decisive say and engagement in the peace process.

As stated by this program, the new government will make efforts toward making Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization become more productive.

Also, the new Armenian government will work towards developing its strategic and allied relations with Russia and boosting its friendly partnership with the United States.

In addition, the new government will make efforts toward starting a discourse with the European Union (EU), in order to implement the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and to achieve EU visa liberalization for Armenian citizens. Also, according to this program, deepening of cooperation with European countries is an important direction of the foreign policy of the new government of Armenia.