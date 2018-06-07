YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Thursday commenced its special session, and there but one matter on the agenda: debates on the program of the new government.

According to law, the NA shall approve the government program within seven days, and by a majority vote of the total number of deputies.

But if the NA does not approve of the government’s program, the government shall resign, and, under the Constitution, the NA shall elect a new Prime Minister.

But if the parliament is unable to elect a PM in two attempts, the current NA shall be dissolved by law.

And if the NA elects the new PM but does not approve the government’s program, the NA again shall be dissolved by law.

Subsequently, a snap parliamentary election shall be conducted in Armenia.