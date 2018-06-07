STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the OSCE Mission on Friday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the northeast of Martakert town in Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.