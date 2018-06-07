YEREVAN. – The UK government is in the process of ratifying the EU-Armenia agreement, and it is one of our priorities, UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth told reporters ahead of the opening of UK-Armenia business forum in Yerevan.

The Ambassador emphasized that it is not absolutely a trade agreement but it provides a framework for continuous support of reforms in Armenia which will improve business environment.

“We have a very thorough and detailed process of consideration across of all our government ministries that have an interest in such agreements. UK is a parliamentary democracy and it has to be considered by the parliament. And the parliamentary process is going to start within the next few weeks and we expect that in a number of months it will be ratified,” Judith Farnworth said.