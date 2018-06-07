YEREVAN. – We will give the opportunity for the government program to be adopted.

National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also an MP of the NA faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—which, however, still has majority in parliament—on Thursday told the above-said to reporters in the NA.

When asked whether the political wing of the RPA faction will vote against the program of the new government, Sharmazanov responded as follows: “Political, non-political, there is no such thing; everyone here is political. We will give the opportunity to adopt the government’s program.”

He added that the majority of the RPA faction will vote against, whereas some will vote for, this program.