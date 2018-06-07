YEREVAN. – Corruption will be easily eliminated in Armenia, since the head of the state is not mired in corruption, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday.

His remark came at the special session of the National Assembly, as he presented the program of the new government of the country.

According to him, during his recent meeting with businessmen, it was declared that everyone is exempt from any corruption obligations.

“The monopoly system is living out its last days in Armenia. Reforms in the Tax Code are one of top priorities,” the Prime Minister added.

According to Pashinyan, he has instructed the National Security Service to create a department to ensure investment. Thus, each major investor will have a special services officer who is obliged to react to all of his alerts and resolve the matters.