Armenia PM says he cannot negotiate on Karabakh’s behalf

Lavrov: Russia backs seeking mutually acceptable solutions to Karabakh conflict

Tusk: US decisions may be symptoms of Western community breakup

4 killed in Afghanistan mosque attack

Russian, Armenian FMs’ meeting kicks off in Moscow

Four US Congressmen join Armenian Caucus

PM: There shall ne no reverse in Armenia foreign policy

Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia parliament faction’s majority will vote against new government program

Reports: Knesset to vote on Armenian Genocide motion despite foreign ministry’s position

New Armenian government program: Foreign policy

New Armenian government program: Armed Forces

More powerful Wi-Fi for Ucom fixed services subscribers

UK-Armenia Business Forum opens in Yerevan (PHOTO)

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Ambassador: UK government is in process of ratifying EU-Armenia deal

Armenia official: Businessmen should not be in parliament

Armenia parliament convenes special session, debates on government program

First deputy PM: Several matters hindering Armenia business growth were resolved in one day

Newspaper: Armenia PM, tycoon MP cannot reach agreement

Ambassador: UK ready to help Armenia government with economic reforms

Analyst: North Korea denuclearization could cost $20 billion

Boeing will not deliver any aircraft to Iran

Armenia ranked 120th in Global Peace Index 2018

Media: North Korea demolished missile testing facility

Earthquake aftershock felt in cities of Vanadzor, Stepanavan and Tumanyan

European Investment Bank cannot ignore US sanctions on Iran

Czech PM will sue Slovakia

Nikol Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of 14th Khachaturian International Competition

MP Koryun Nahapetyan will not leave RPA faction

Earthquake aftershocks felt in cities of Spitak and Vanadzor

UK, France, Germany urge exemption from US Iran sanctions

Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in central London

Ambassador: US government will do everything possible to be useful to Armenia

Karabakh President receives “Aurora” prize laureate Tom Catena

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.06.2018

Armenia's energy minister receives British business delegation

Karabakh has new director of National Security Service and new Chief of Police (PHOTOS)

Philippines' President says will quit if enough women protest

Merkel predicts tough G7 talks with Russia

Grigory Martirosyan appointed Karabakh State Minister

Sarmazanov: RPA will allow Pashinyan's government to approve its program

NATO Secretary General tries to stop growing EU-US scandal

Karabakh President receives delegation of "HALO Trust" organization

Karabakh State Minister: My resignation isn't connected with requirements of protesters

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

EU: CEPA shows it is possible to progress in parallel with Armenia's membership in Eurasian Union

Culture Ministry: Aram Khachaturian Competition is important for Armenia

Armenian official: Situation on border is under control

Sasna Tsrer member set free from Yerevan courtroom

Departing state minister: Resignations in Karabakh will continue

OAS to suspend Venezuela from membership

Armenia's transport minister has new deputy

Outgoing official: Karabakh needs major personnel changes

EU to impose duties on US from early July

Saudi Arabia may not broadcast Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup

Three people killed in Florida shooting

Armenia attends CIS defense ministers’ council meeting

Karabakh National Security Service director and his deputy submit resignations

Armenia provincial governor hands in resignation

EU report: EU-Armenia relations reached new highs

Ustyugova to Pashinyan: Armenia financial system can be considered exemplary in terms of stability

Qatar may join NATO

MP: Arms supplies by Slovakia to Azerbaijan not discussed during NATO PA session

Karabakh Police Chief tenders resignation to President

World Bank: Armenia to record 4.1% economic growth in 2018

NATO ready to deepen relations with Armenia

Head of Armenia’s Special Investigation Service resigns

State Minister of Karabakh submits resignation

Babloyan: Armenia follows events unrolling in Qatar

Samvel Alexanyan leaves RPA faction

Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates Sweden king on National Day

Armenia President: People of Karabakh are showing high political and civil consciousness

Stepanakert: We are entering active political phase in Karabakh

Quake hits Armenia, it is followed by aftershocks

Newspaper: 1 March 2008 Yerevan tragedy case expertise reaches abroad

Macron says phone calls with Trump are like sausages

Criminal case launched against person attacking Armenian church in Istanbul

Senators demand answers from Zuckerberg over Facebook data access

Nikol Pashinyan: French-Armenian physician invested in Armenia

Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet on June 12 on Singapore's Sentosa island

Azerbaijan quake also felt in Armenia

Iraq’s FM warns of 'dangerous violations' in Iraq's election

Fashion designer Kate Spade commits suicide

Artak Sargsyan leaves Republican Party of Armenia

ADB ready to assist development of Armenia’s energy sector

Qatar remains open to any possibility of dialogue

Deputy PM: Delegation of government officials to visit Amulsar mine

Ecuador's foreign minister elected UN General Assembly president

Putin: Everybody wants sanctions to go

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.06.2018

US pushes NATO to ready more forces to deter Russian threat

US sanctions will not hinder India-Russia defense ties

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Moscow

Turkey ready to impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports

11 killed in China's mine blast

Dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia, euro drops

Armenia PM, Germany ambassador confer on snap parliamentary election

Armenia army chief in Karabakh, visits frontline

Head of Armenia’s State Social Security Service resigns

Armenia Diaspora Ministry programs temporarily postponed