The U.S. decisions may be either incidental changes to current American policy or the beginning of a new strategic trend, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk wrote in an article to The New York Times.
According to him, this week leaders from the G-7 countries will meet in Canada to discuss U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as well as U.S. withdrawal from the climate deal and Iranian deal.
“The crucial question today is whether these decisions are only incidental changes to current American policy (to which, of course, every president is entitled) or the beginning of a new strategic trend,” Donald Tusk said adding: “Simply put: Are they merely seasonal turbulences or rather the first symptoms of the breakup of the Western political community, which the G-7 represents and informally leads?”