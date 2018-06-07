STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the office of the Artsakh Republic Minister of State and the Ministry of Finance to introduce the newly-appointed ministers to their staffs.

The President wished ministers Grigori Martirosyan and Artur Haroutyunyan productive work, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Sahakyan expressed gratitude to outgoing Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan for his long-term work, and wished him success.