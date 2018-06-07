YEREVAN. – The new Ambassador of Russia to Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin, on Thursday presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.

First, the President congratulated the newly appointed ambassador, and wished him success in his accountable office. Also, Sarkissian expressed confidence that, during his tenure, Ambassador Kopirkin will make a maximum effort to further strengthen and develop the Armenian-Russian allied partnership.

The ambassador, for his part, conveyed to President Sarkissian the warm greetings by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also, he assured that he will to his utmost to further deepen and strengthen strategic allied relations between the two countries.

During the conversation following the ceremony of handing credentials, the interlocutors stressed that relations between the two strategic allied countries were expanding year after year.