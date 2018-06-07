Syrian operation is a unique combat experience for Russian military, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a question-and-answer session on Thursday.

His remark came in response to comment whether Russia is going to pull out all its troops from Syria.

According to him, Russian military personnel in Syria was on an important and noble mission of protecting the interests of the country, because thousands of militants have gathered in Syria.

”First, it is better to eliminate them there than to confront them here weapons in hand. Second, our military effort has contributed to stabilization inside Syria,” TASS reported quoting Putin.

Damascus controls the territories accounting for more than 90% of the country’s population, Putin said