Rakhmat Akilov, the Uzbek national who carried out the April 2017 Stockholm terror attack, has been sentenced to life in prison for "terrorist crimes", The Local reported.

Stockholm District Court also found him guilty of 119 counts of attempted murder and 24 counts of endangering others. He will be deported from Sweden once his sentence is served and banned from returning.

Those who were subjected to attempted murder or endangerment of others will receive compensation, while the relatives of those killed have also been awarded damages.

Akilov stole a truck and ran down pedestrians on the city's busy Drottninggatan street on April 7th 2017, killing five and injuring ten more. Before doing so he swore allegiance to Isis, though the jihadist group never claimed responsibility for the attack.