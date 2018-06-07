German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Germany must be ready to compromise with France on euro zone reform, signaling her readiness to negotiate three weeks before a European Union summit at which the bloc’s future will be on the agenda, Reuters reported.

“I think we will come toward each other with reforms to the currency union, but these reforms to the currency union are really not the only reforms we need,” she said, mentioning foreign, asylum, migration, development and security policies.

“With these reforms, it will only work with compromises,” Merkel added in a discussion on Europe hosted by German broadcaster WDR.