The Armenian parliament adopted program of the new Armenian government after the debates on Thursday.

When presenting the government’s program, PM Nikol Pashinyan said his bloc would have majority in the parliament, if the snap elections were held today. Pashinyan said a working group will be formed to reform the Electoral Code. Pashinyan pledged to eliminate corruption and to solve the case into March 1 events during which 10 people were killed.

Speaking about the Karabakh conflict, he emphasized that the talks on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict cannot be considered productive unless the leadership of Artsakh participates in them.

Yerevan hosted the UK-Armenia Business Forum organized by the British embassy in cooperation with the Armenian-British Business Chamber.

Ten UK Business companies, led by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard MP, are on a visit Armenia to identify bilateral trade and investment opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure and urban modernization sectors.

The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with Armenian high level state authorities and business representatives, as well as a large UK-Armenia business forum and one-to-one meetings between British and more than 100 Armenian entrepreneurs.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The sides discussed issues on bilateral cooperation in the context of the meeting of Armenian PM and Russian President in Sochi. The sides also exchanged views over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Speaking after the talks, Minister Lavrov assured that Moscow will continue its contribution to finding mutually acceptable solutions to the Karabakh conflict. Mnatsakanyan in turn said that official Yerevan is looing forward to new high level contacts with Russia.

Four new members have joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

Representatives Charlie Crist, Steve King, Eric Swalwell and Steve Knight are the newest Members to join the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, bringing the total to 122 members.

The Armenian national squad are 100th in the reviewed FIFA standings issued on Thursday.

Reigning world champions Germany still top the FIFA World Ranking where Brazil are still second, and Belgium—third.